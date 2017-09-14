Build your dream home at Você development

In today’s bustling real estate market, finding the perfect location to build your custom home may seem nearly impossible; Brentwood’s Você development offers an easy, desirable choice. Within 15 minutes of Franklin and Downtown Nashville, the community is perfectly situated to enjoy the excitement of city living – or escape back to nature.

Over a dozen distinct homesites – available now at 5570 Granny White Pike – offer unlimited opportunities in landscape and design, while our architects and builders emphasize creativity, strong indoor-outdoor relationships, and useable space. No two Você homesites are alike, satisfying the various goals and dreams of a range of prospective residents.

The lots featured below represent the neighborhood’s diverse landscape and emphasize various characteristics that our homesites have to offer!

Lot 10 – Park Series:

Our last available Park Series lot, and only remaining homesite under $300,000! This gently sloping, 0.39 acre lot shares a common greenspace with two adjacent neighbors in beautiful custom homes. Meanwhile, an existing tree row to the rear of the site provides privacy and vegetation. The large building area allows flexibility in home design, including accommodations for a garage on the main or basement level. Park Series grounds maintenance is provided by the HOA, making this the perfect site to enjoy nature without the effort of upkeep.

Lot 15 – Retreat Series:

As one of Você’s larger homesites, lot 15 offers 1.11 acres on which to build your personal luxury home. A walkout basement, pool, or expansive outdoor living space are all well within reason on this generous, level envelope. Dense vegetation, dozens of mature trees, and pond views create a relaxing atmosphere, while the lot’s position at the end of the cul-de-sac will provide ample privacy from neighboring homes.

Lot 23 – Creekside Series:

This half-acre lot in Você’s Creekside Series features spectacular views of the sunset, and an impressive variety of mature trees. The lot’s natural slope creates a great opportunity for a walkout basement, and its topography provides the homeowner with privacy on three sides. Neighboring Windy Ridge Park, with its shared boardwalk and massive Sugar Maple, is the ideal outdoor space to enjoy nature within the community setting. Notable trees include a 30” Ash, 24” Cherry, and 24” Oak.

615.866.9297

Roshare Norman – 615.496.0807

or

Marin Sieck – 505.231.5450

www.VoceNashville.com