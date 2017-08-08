Bullet-riddled farm house getting new life

A look at the bullet holes in the farmhouse at the historic Carter House.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The farmhouse at the Carter House is undergoing a major restoration and the hope is that it will be available for the public to see within just a few months.

Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, said he hopes the farmhouse will be available for public view by Nov. 30, the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Franklin.

“They’ve been working on it for two or three weeks now,” he said.

The farmhouse has set empty and not been used for years. But, Jacobson said the trust was able to raise private donations to help restore it back close to its historic condition in the Civil War.

He said workers are busy putting in new timber and will also be doing some work to the base to make sure everything is structurally sound.

Jacobson said it is one of the most battle damaged properties the trust has.

He said the cost of restoration will be around $150,000 to $175,0000.

“It’s all private donations,” he said.

He said they plan to try and make the farmhouse as original as possible. He said they believe it played a dual role during the Civil War era and was a house and an office.

But, he said that won’t be the selling point.

“I think the most important thing is opening up that door and seeing the sunlight come through those bullet holes,” he said. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of them.”

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@franklinhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.