Burdick’s 3 interceptions lift Page past Fairview

Page safety Michael Burdick returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns to give the Patriots a 28-14 win in the ‘Battle of 840’ at Fairview Friday.

His first pick-six was an 89-yard return to give the Patriots a 20-14 lead with 28 seconds left in the first half.

He later returned an interception 33 yards for the game’s final with 2:45 to play.

Fairview opened the game with a 7-0 lead on a Blake Russell touchdown pass to Luke Raines with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Page running back Don Johnson tied the game at seven with a 5-yard touchdown run with four seconds left in the frame.

Trey Bell’s 3-yard touchdown run gave Fairview a 14-7 advantage, but Jacob Van Landingham’s 85-yard touchdown pass to Will Pierce tied the game midway through the second quarter.

Pierce finished with three catches for 113 yards, while Johnson had 18 carries for 73 yards.