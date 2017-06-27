UPDATE: Pastor interrupts burglary, suspects flee to Rutherford County, crash

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Two burglary suspects are in custody after they fled Williamson County deputies in a Penske rental truck and ended up crashing in Murfreesboro.

According to the Williamson County Sheriffs Office, Christopher Bohrer, 46, and Derrick White, 37, were taken for medical treatment and will be charged in Williamson County after the crash on Fortress Boulevard near I-24 in Murfreesboro.

A Sheriff’s Office news release said the incident started early in the morning, when the pastor at Spring Meadow Baptist Church on Columbia Pike, between Franklin and Thompson’s Station, saw the suspects trying to break into a storage building when he arrived at the church around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The two men took off in a stolen Penske truck when they saw the pastor.

A deputy spotted the truck on Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin, and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver would not stop. The deputy followed the truck down Highway 96, onto I-65 and east on I-840 into Rutherford County. The suspects wrecked the truck at a Murfreesboro intersection and ran, but were quickly apprehended by Williamson and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating the crash in Rutherford County and did not release details.

