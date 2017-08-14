Burgos resigning in next three weeks, new school board representative to be elected

By SARAH GRACE TAYOR

Last week Williamson County Schools Board member Beth Burgos announced her resignation. Here are the answers to a few common questions about what will happen next.

When is Burgos leaving?

According to Superintendent Mike Looney, Burgos informed him last Tuesday that she will be leaving before the next board meeting.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5. In turn, Burgos will be off of the board effective in the next three weeks.

Why is she leaving?

Burgos is a family practitioner and has made the decision to go practice at a location closer to her parents in Wisconsin.

What will happen to Burgos’ spot?

Burgos is the representative of District 10 on the board. Commissioners in her district will consider and nominate replacement candidates that will then be voted on by the entire county commission sometime this fall. Whoever is voted in will serve as an interim board member until the regular school board election in 2018.