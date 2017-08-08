Burgos to resign from WCS board

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Beth Burgos, the District 10 representative, will step down from the Williamson County School Board according to Director of Schools Mike Looney.

Burgos is best known for her vocal opposition to Common Core achievement standards and her criticism of certain textbooks.

Burgos also garnered national attention in 2015 when she stated her concern that middle school curriculum was unfairly favoring the Islamic religion.

She has has been on the board since 2014.

“Obviously Dr. Burgos has done a tremendous amount of work in the district,” Looney said Tuesday. “We wish her very well.”

According to Looney, Burgos e-mailed to express her intention to quit late Monday and is expected to step down before the next meeting. Burgos, who practices family medicine, is said to be relocating out of state. Looney anticipates a formal resignation in upcoming days.

Once Burgos relocates, a new school board representative will be selected from district 10.