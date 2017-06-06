Business Expo brings together local commerce and education

By WILLIAMSON INC.

More than 75 companies are expected to exhibit at the 2017 Business & Education Expo, presented by Franklin Synergy Bank from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 20.

The largest showcase of Williamson County businesses and schools, hosted by Williamson, Inc., takes place Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Factory at Franklin and will kick off with an exclusive Member Connect! Happy Hour at 3 p.m for Williamson, Inc. members.

“Last year’s Business and Education Expo drew a record-setting crowd of more than 700 attendees,” said Williamson, Inc. CEO Matt Largen, who heads the county’s chamber of commerce and office of economic development. “Having the large turnout was a major factor in deciding to bring back the expo this year. Our goal is to showcase the businesses and educational institutions that drive the growth of our local economy.”

This year’s theme is “Explore, Experience, and Exchange” to highlight the plethora of interactive exhibits coming to life at the expo. Ansbach Artisans’ Saturday Night Live returns with local artists live painting their signature pieces throughout the exhibit floor. Singer-songwriter Rob Harris will also perform an array of original and cover songs.

“Our business joined Williamson Inc. after expanding into the Nashville market,” said Tony Hunnicutt, owner of Holes To Go Nashville, who will set up a 9-hole course for expo-goers to enjoy. “Last year’s Business Expo provided us with great exposure which turned into business opportunities.”

New this year will be the addition of food trucks stationed outside The Factory. Bradley’s Creamery and Cornerstone Catering will serve up authentic dishes and treats.

With the aim of providing a signature Williamson County experience, Williamson, Inc. will feature Visit Franklin’s Masters & Makers Trail as one of the biggest highlights of the expo. The Masters & Makers Trail is comprised of Arrington Vineyards, Mantra Artisan Ales, Mill Creek Brewing Company, H Clark Distillery, and Leiper’s Fork Distillery. Expo goers will be able to savor the flavors of the local winery, breweries and distilleries.

Stop by the various food and dessert stations throughout the expo for samples from Buca Di Beppo, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q and Catering and Events by Suzette, to name a few. Nothing Bundt Cakes, Blue Bell Creamery, Nucci’s Gelato, Mimi’s Girl Artisan Bakery, Papa C Pies and Schakolad Chocolate Factory are all expected to serve desserts in the Heritage Room.

Guests are encouraged to visit the more than 75 vendors, from hotels, banks, bakeries, and health and wellness services to massage parlors, nonprofits, schools, colleges and universities.

“The 2016 Williamson County Chamber Business Expo presented a great opportunity for our local businesses to showcase their offerings in a relaxed environment with great food and entertainment,” said Franklin Synergy Bank’s Chairman and CEO Richard Herrington. “We are looking forward to another great Expo this year and we were delighted to be asked to be presenting sponsor again in 2017.”

Admission is free for Williamson, Inc. members and $5 for the general public. To view a complete list of vendors and sponsors or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.williamsonchamber. com. For more information, contact Griffin Wilcoxon at griffin@williamsonchamber.com or call 615-771-1912.