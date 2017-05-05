Business Expo in June taking booth reservations, sellout likely

The largest showcase of Williamson County businesses and schools takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at The Factory at Franklin.

Last year’s expo drew a record crowd of more than 700. This year organizers are adding food trucks outside The Factory to attract more attention and visitors.

An exclusive Member Connect for Williamson Inc. members will kick off the event with a Happy Hour at 3 p.m. Admission is free for Williamson, Inc. members and $5 for the general public.

From hotels and colleges to wellness services and historic landmarks, there were more than 70 companies involved last year. Williamson, Inc. expects to sell out of booths this year, and is urging interested exhibitors to act soon and reserve space online . Vendors will also include local colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations.

A standard 8- by 8-foot booth is $450. A booth in a premium exposure location is $600.