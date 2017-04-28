Text messages from Byers campaign upset some, spark debate

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Twice over the past week, many Brentwood residents felt a buzz or heard a ring from their phones and looked down to see a message that they were not sure how or why they were receiving.

Both had the name of one of Brentwood’s City Commission candidates, John Byers, at the start of them. The one sent Wednesday morning invited people to attend a “Get Out the Vote family event” at the Brentwood Library, while the one sent Thursday morning said “Last day to vote early!” and included the hashtag #Brentwood4Byers.

Both included an “OptOut” option for people who wanted to stop receiving the texts.

Judging from the response on social media, though, some people never wanted to start receiving the texts in the first place. A whole thread on Nextdoor was devoted to the topic, with many users expressing frustration with the apparently unsolicited contact from the Byers campaign.

Several mentioned contacting the Federal Communications Commission to complain.

The reason for that is because the FCC has rules surrounding the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act that prohibit auto-dialed calls to cell phones. According to the relevant rules, auto-dialed calls, which the FCC has determined includes mass texts, to cell phones are prohibited without the “prior express consent of the called party.”

Those rules seem to limit the types of communications allowed by political candidates in a way that is more restrictive than Tennessee law. Byers, as well as other candidates in the election, purchased voter registration list data, which includes names, addresses, phone numbers and election precincts from the Williamson County Election Commission office.

Under Tennessee Code 2-2-138, anyone can purchase voter registration list data as long as they certify that such data will only be used “for political purposes.”

Williamson County Administrator of Elections Chad Gray explained that the code does not get much more specific than that. “Basically what it is saying is you are not supposed to use it for commercial purposes and leaves the rest of it to the political realm,” he said. “But the code does not provide what that is at all.”

Campaigns often use that data to do things like send out bulk mail and organize phone banks. The Byers campaign decided to take it one step farther.

“In complete compliance with the law, my campaign sent reminder messages by text on Wednesday and Thursday — the last two days to vote early,” Byers wrote Friday in a Facebook post. “Like any modern campaign, we used public records from the voter registration list to reach out.”

Gray says that no one from the election commission ever told anyone from the Byers campaign that the use of voter lists for unsolicited texting was allowed. Byers appears to have assumed that it was no different legally than sending out conventional bulk mail.

“From the public voter registration list available to all of us, I have called, knocked doors, sent direct mail, e-mailed, and sent text messages within the law,” he wrote on Facebook.

While they would not comment on any specific case, two lawyers with extensive experience in FCC and TCPA-related litigation, however, said that under current law it is prohibited for a political candidate to send texts to people who had not consented to receive them.

David Klein is a telecommunications attorney and managing partner at the firm Klein Moynihan Turco LLP in New York City. He works a lot with telemarketing companies, handling not only defense but helping them “proactively on the front end” with “good regulatory compliance advice so hopefully they don’t run afoul of the laws.”

“It would be a prohibited act, unless and until they obtain from a consumer his or her express consent to receive the subject text messages,” Klein said in regards to a hypothetical candidate sending out bulk texts from a voter registration list. He added, “There is an exemption for campaign-related calls to landline phones, but certainly not political robocalls or text messages to wireless numbers.”

Bradley J. Andreozzi works in Chicago for the firm Drinker Biddle where he’s been a class action defense attorney for more than 20 years.

He gave some background on the current FCC regulations surrounding the TCPA.

“Even though the [TCPA] doesn’t talk about text messages because they didn’t exist when the act was passed, the FCC determined that text messages, because they go through the phone system, are actually calls, so when the statute talks about calls it includes text messages,” he said.

Since the FCC has made that determination, people are prohibited from sending a text to a cellphone “using an automatic dialing system or an artificial or prerecorded voice unless you have the prior express permission of the person being called,” he said.

Andreozzi is not necessarily a fan of this FCC rule that differentiates political speech directed at land lines versus the same speech directed at cell phones. He thinks it is outdated.

“Yeah, I think it is an anachronism, a vestige of the telecommunications landscape when the statute was passed,” he said. “It was partly cost, partly a sense that cell phones were rare and expensive and somehow it was more intrusive to get a call on your cell phone; you might be out, you might be at dinner. None of that is true today, when people have their cell phones with them at all times. People have no trouble looking at a text or taking a phone call in the middle of a dinner at a restaurant. They use their cell phones in ways that were never envisioned by Congress when the TCPA was passed.”

Nevertheless, the law is what it is today, meaning that the TCPA “prohibits text messages without the prior express consent of the party receiving the texts unless there’s an emergency,” Andreozzi said.

Byers admitted that he was not an expert on federal law.

“I’m not an expert, either,” he said. “I’m only going off the information I got from the county or state. Maybe consent for political purposes only is when they put that information on the voter registration.” He had said that his campaign confirmed with the county and state that the voter information could be used “for political purposes only.”

The companies that people pay to send out mass texts also have rules. The texts sent by the Byers campaign came from a 5-digit number: 77453. A call to Trumpia, a company that specializes in mass texting services, confirmed that messages from that five-digit code come from them.

A person in the customer service department at Trumpia confirmed that the company has rigid rules about how its services are supposed to be used.

“In our terms of use we actually state that you have to get consent, and prior to actually sending messages out or importing contacts they have to fill out a certification saying they have consent,” he said, a statement backed up by the company’s Terms of Use page.

That page states: “TRUMPIA’s service may NOT be used for sending any unsolicited messages (commonly known as spam) except for government-sanctioned cases such as financial and healthcare alerts. You agree to the privacy and anti-spam policies described in this document and agree to enforce the indicated permission-based marketing practices with anyone using your account as required by law. You agree to assume full responsibility and accept the legal consequences of any action by anyone using your account.”

Any violations of that policy such as “spamming or unsolicited texts” are taken “very seriously” by the compliance department, the customer services employee said.

Byers confirmed to the Brentwood Home Page that his campaign did use Trumpia to send out the texts. When asked whether his campaign had certified that it had consent to text who it intended to text, Byers sent the following statement: “The rep that set us up was told that we received the public voter registration information list from the County Election office and the County Election office communicated that the information could only be used for political information.”

These questions about texts versus phone calls and direct mail were, of course, not ones that politicians of yesteryear had to deal with.

Gray, the elections administrator, said he was unaware of the FCC regulations relating to text messaging until his office started getting phone calls the past couple of days. He said the office got probably 13 or 14 phone calls from people complaining about the texts.

“We’ve had robocall situations, but we’ve never had any candidate do any sort of mass text or anything like that,” he said.

The truth is, he said, that the election commission office is really just in charge of putting on the election.

“Really when it comes right down to it, we administer elections,” he said. “That’s what we do. There’s all these other things that seem like they’d be connected to how the office works because they’re political in nature or have to do with campaigns…but a lot of things that go along with that, we’re not experts for sure.”

The experience of the last few days caused Gray to reflect on the age we live in.

“This is sort of a brave new world with all this technology and the way we communicate these days,” he said.

If the Williamson County Election Commission was unable to provide much specificity about the proper political uses of voter registration information, the state Division of Elections declined to comment on the situation.

“This is not something the Division of Elections would deal with,” Director of Communications Adam Ghassemi wrote in an email in response to an inquiry about the laws surrounding unsolicited political texts. He recommended contacting either a local district attorney or the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance.

Calls and an email to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission, which administers the state Do Not Call Program, likewise resulted in a suggestion to seek answers elsewhere, in this case from the U.S. Wireless Association.

A glance at the webpage for the state’s Do Not Call Program further confused a state-based view of the texting issue: “The Tennessee Do-Not-Call law only authorizes the regulation of telemarketing for commercial purposes; political telemarketing is not covered by this law. Because of free speech guarantees in the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed for the regulation of commercial speech but has provided political speech with much greater protection from government regulation. Therefore, political speech, including telemarketing promoting such, is not regulated by any state or federal do-not-call program.”

At this point, at least one FCC complaint has been filed around the texts. Whether the FCC will take any action is unknown.

“Most enforcement in this area is through private lawsuits often brought as class actions rather than FCC enforcement,” Andreozzi said.

In court, each unsolicited text found to be in violation of the TCPA is subject to a $500 fine, more if the court decides the violations were willful. A Donald Trump campaign committee is being sued for violating the TCPA by sending unsolicited texts in 2015 in the state of Illinois.

National campaigns and big corporations are one thing, though. Candidates in municipal elections are another.

“They don’t tend to bring them against individual political candidates because they don’t have the same assets as a big corporation,” Andreozzi said.

For Byers’s part, he puts the current debate around his texts in the context of a national government attempting to over-regulate local campaigns.

“The hot topic in Tennessee state legislative initiatives over the last few years has been Federal overreach,” he wrote in an email. “This is a local election. Maybe this is another example of the establishment putting so many regulations out there that nobody in their right mind could possibly understand them or speak clearly to them. Looks like an opportunity for Tennessee legislature to create more clarity … maybe they could create a resource for outsiders and public servants to come up to speed. In the meantime, I’m happy to apologize to anyone who received a text reminding them to get out and vote before the early vote privilege expired.”