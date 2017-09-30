Caddies & Canines golf tournament helps Animal Center

WILLIAMSON COUNTY ANIMAL CENTER

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) is teaming up on Saturday, Oct. 7, with Cheekwood Golf Club for Caddies & Canines, the shelter’s second annual golf benefit tournament.

Registration is now open at the course clubhouse or at www.cheekwoodgolfclub.com. (This event was rescheduled after a September rainout.)

Anyone interested in supporting the life-saving work of Williamson County Animal Center is invited to participate. The golf classic will be a scramble format, and golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to register. Cheekwood is a nine-hole course at 285 Spencer Creek Rd., adjacent to Mack Hatcher Parkway.

Participants will play the course twice. A catered lunch by Moe’s Original BBQ is included. The local greyhound rescue group will share their mission, and there will be plenty of great prizes and surprises. The entry fee is $125 per golfer (early registration), and the fee to sponsor a hole is $250. On the day of the event, registration is $140 per golfer. Special mulligans called “doggie-doo overs” will be sold the morning of the classic.

For more information about the Caddies & Canines Golf Classic, or if your business wants to sponsor a hole, contact Carolyn at Cheekwood Golf Club, (615) 881-5947 or Debbie with WCAC, (615) 218-8151.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, TN. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org. For more information,

call (615) 790-5590 or like Williamson County Animal Center on Facebook.