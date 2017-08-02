California Pizza Kitchen coming to Cool Springs Galleria next summer

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The signs can’t be missed in Cool Springs Galleria.

“California Pizza Kitchen,” one sign reads. “Coming soon. Imagination in progress.”

Yes, indeed, a California Pizza Kitchen is coming soon to Cool Springs Galleria.

“Yes, we are excited to be growing in the Nashville area with a second location coming to Cool Springs Galleria,” Toni Leigh, spokeswoman for the company, said.

The other California Pizza Kitchen is in Green Hills. The company opened its first pizza kitchen in Beverly Hills in 1985 and has had expansive growth since then. There are now more than 250 locations in 30 states and some of their most famous pizzas can now be purchased at the grocery store. They are known for pizzas such as the Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken and Jerk Chicken.

“The restaurant gave California a place in the pizza pantheon alongside Chicago and New York,” CPK’s website states.

Leigh said the restaurant should be open by summer 2018.

