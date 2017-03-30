Cancer: Thriving and Surviving workshop starts April 18

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE EXTENSION

Cancer can strike fear, confusion, and helplessness in individuals diagnosed with the disease and their caregivers.

Cancer patients/survivors must deal not only with their disease, but also with the impact this has on their lives and emotions. A self-management approach to cancer education gives cancer patients/survivors the knowledge, tools and confidence to take day-by-day control of their health and treatment decisions.

On April 18, 2017, the Williamson County Health Department and University of Tennessee Extension will be offering a free Cancer: Thriving and Surviving workshop. The six-week program is designed for people with cancer and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their disease and work effectively with their health care professionals. The Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program is conducted by two leaders certified by Stanford University Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Trainers.

Classes will be held every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN.

For more information, or to sign up for the program, please contact Patsy Watkins, FCS Extension Agent at 615-790- 5721.