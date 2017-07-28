Candidate Bill Lee completes RV tour, plans tractor tour next

Bill Lee, the Williamson County businessman and cattle rancher who is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2018 election, completed his 95 Counties, 95 Days RV Tour on Thursday with his final stop in Putnam County.

Lee, owner of The Lee Company, completed his first statewide tour having driven over 16,000 miles with a total of 288 stops.

“It has been a thrill to visit every county and listen to Tennesseans in every corner of our state,” Lee said in a press release announcing the completion of the tour. “Maria and I have many individual highlights on this specific tour, but mostly, it is getting to meet folks from so many different walks of life. Our state is very diverse, but we have so much that connects us. What I’ve consistently heard throughout this tour is that folks want a good job, a great education for their kids and a safe neighborhood to live in. Those are my goals and that is why I’m running for governor.”

Lee launched his campaign for governor on April 24 and immediately set off on the 95-day RV Tour.

According to the press release, the tour generated the following numbers:

16,403 – Miles Driven 288 – Total Stops

356 – Hours Driving (including volunteers, staff and Bill)

1,873 – Gallons of Fuel

46 – Local GOP Events Attended

18 – BBQ Meals

30 – Stops with Law Enforcement and/or Military

16 – Agricultural Stops

7 – Counties with at least five different stop dates

When asked their favorite thing to do while traveling Tennessee these past 95 days, Lee said, “winding through Tennessee’s rural back roads.” His wife Maria Lee said, “seeing the beautiful and unique architecture of every county’s courthouse.”

While on the tour, Lee unveiled his Roadmap for Rural Tennessee, a set of policy initiatives to preserve the way of life in rural Tennessee and address some of the most pressing issues facing the region.

“I believe we are just a generation away from losing a way of life that has been at the core of our rural communities,” said Lee. “If we don’t act soon, we could lose that way of life forever.”

The roadmap is organized around four major calls to action:

Promote the dignity of work and economic independence. Support innovation and technology to improve economic, health and educational opportunities. Attack the epidemic of opioid abuse and addiction. Strengthen the state’s commitment to faith, community, and family.

To show his commitment to rural communities and to discuss his plan with those most impacted by it, Lee will begin a statewide tractor tour of Tennessee in August.

More details about Bill’s rural roadmap can be found at billlee.com/roadmap-rural- tennessee.