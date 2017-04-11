Brentwood candidate forum rescheduled for April 19

A public forum featuring all four candidates in Brentwood’s upcoming municipal election has been postponed until 6 p.m Wednesday, April 19. The forum will be held at the LBMC headquarters in Hill Center Brentwood.

The forum originally was scheduled for April 12, but it was moved because of a school rezoning meeting at Brentwood Middle School from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

The Brentwood candidate forum is being organized jointly by the Home Page Media Group, WAKM AM-950, the Williamson Herald and Williamson Inc.

There are three open seats in Brentwood’s municipal election, with four candidates seeking them: John Byers, Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson.

Early voting for the election starts Wednesday, April 12 and runs until Thursday, April 27. The election itself will be held on May 2.