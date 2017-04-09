Transportation: City Commission candidates answer questions, part two

Early voting for Brentwood’s municipal election begins this coming Wednesday, April 12. The election itself will take place on May 2.

As part of the Brentwood Home Page’s election coverage, we sent each of the four candidates running for Brentwood’s three open City Commission seats a series of questions related to policy issues in the city.

Two of the questions were drawn up by staff members, while a third came from the Brentwood Home Page’s new What’s Up With That? platform.

Last week, we posted the candidates’ answers to a question from a reader about senior housing. Today, we look at their responses to a question about transportation. The third question and answers will be published Tuesday, April 11.

To switch things up, today we are posting the answer in reverse-alphabetical order by last name.

Question #2: Would you support holding a referendum in Brentwood to ask citizens if they are in favor of raising taxes to fund local transit projects, as is allowed under Gov. Haslam’s transportation plan? If so, do you have an idea of what kind of transit project you would like to see the city undertake?

Regina Smithson: Referendums are very specific in how they are offered. I would have to see the details about what the governor’s plan is specific to the referendum. In principle, I of course, would be interested in what the residents want. I listen to our residents and work hard for us to have a community based on what our residents want.

Rhea Little: If there was a desire of the citizens of Brentwood to seek a referendum for a transit project, as the Brentwood citizen’s representative, I would look into ways to facilitate this referendum; however, at this time, there has not been a groundswell of citizens desiring the city to initiate public transportation. While we have had some citizens who desire some public bus or van transportation, our residential layout makes it difficult to facilitate these services as a city. Ultimately, if a referendum is something a great number of resident’s favor, I will work hard to help facilitate such. Of course, a large percentage of our traffic on weekdays is pass through traffic from surrounding counties and an intra-Brentwood project would not address that.

There is not a large public transportation project within Brentwood that I see solving traffic issues. There may be smaller transit projects like shuttle service in our northern commercial areas during weekday business hours or services for seniors that could be studied. If Brentwood enters into any type of long term regional transit proposal it needs to be done with due diligence and very prudent and strict definitions of cost and what efficiencies the project will truly bring to the region in the area of traffic alleviation and potential ridership.

Mark Gorman: Transportation in Tennessee is funded through state highway user taxes and fees and federal funds from gas taxes paid by individuals. There is currently an additional state gas tax under consideration in the state legislature, along with the previously described referendum option, to seek funding for road improvements across the state. Many of the major arterial roads in the City are state roads and are funded from funds collected at the state or federal level. I don’t think local residents want to assume responsibility for paying more taxes, in addition to what the state and federal resources already receive for exploratory transit projects, but if the legislation passes at the state level it may be worthy of consideration by local voters depending on the transit options available.

John Byers: Of course I would be in favor of resident feedback on this topic. There are other options that require our consideration prior to a resident tax increase. When 70% of Brentwood’s tax base is from the business community, we need to lean into the conversations around why businesses are leaving Brentwood. Maryland Farms is declining and was recently downgraded to “B-class” office space. Businesses are leaving the area to go across Old Hickory or to Cool Springs for beautiful office space and we need to be in the conversations as to why this is happening and more importantly, how we as the commission, can help to correct it.

There is a fear in Brentwood that density creates more traffic, but the truth is that appropriate density reduces traffic significantly (i.e. HG Hill Center and City Park has much less traffic since these areas have been developed because people are able to keep their cars parked while enjoying the amenities with walking distance to their office). Brentwood is spread out, and our failure to disperse services closer to neighborhoods forces us all to drive to get gas and other basic services (i.e. groceries). While east-west road connectors need to be considered and studied, we also need to lean in to the conversations around appropriate density. That does NOT mean developing every square inch of Brentwood, but it does mean considering how we strategically develop existing commercially-zoned areas for maximum efficiency.

Another conversation we need to move from “smart growth” to “strategic growth” is our bikeways and pedestrian access—which will also have cross over impact into traffic related issues. “Bike Walk Brentwood” is an amazing group that was established by my friend, Richard Hunter, to advocate for better access to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. It would benefit the citizens of Brentwood if our commission would actively engage with groups like this to gain insight as to the needs and desires of residents—such as connecting west-Brentwood to east-Brentwood at the library via bike path. I have and will remain engaged with this group as well as others as these initiatives are personal to me, my family, and to many in our city.