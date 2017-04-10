Tapestry: City Commission candidates answer questions, part three

Early voting for Brentwood’s municipal election begins this coming Wednesday, April 12. The election itself will take place on May 2.

As part of the Brentwood Home Page’s election coverage, we sent each of the four candidates running for Brentwood’s three open City Commission seats a series of questions related to policy issues in the city.

Two of the questions were drawn up by staff members, while a third came from the Brentwood Home Page’s new What’s Up With That? platform.

Last week, we posted the candidates’ answers to a question from a reader about senior housing, and Monday we posted their answers to a transportation-related question. For this installment, we are publishing the candidates’ responses to a query about the Tapestry development.

Question #3: The Tapestry complex was approved by the City Commission by a 6-1 vote several years ago. A couple of years after that, but before Tapestry actually opened, the commission voted 6-1 to disallow any further residential development in the Town Center. Now that Tapestry has been opened for a while, do you think it has had a net negative impact on the community? Would other higher-density developments along the lines of Tapestry some time in the future definitely be bad for Brentwood, in your view?

John Byers: Tapestry is a great example of why I want to move the conversation from “smart growth” to “strategic growth”. Tapestry created a lot of fear in residents that it would be something it was not intended to be—overpopulation of that area creating more intense traffic and overpopulating our schools. Tapestry generates $151,684 in tax revenue for our city and an additional $884,823 in tax revenue for our county and has 72 public school students that live there, and due to the mindful and appropriate density with City Park and the surrounding area, there has been very little impact to traffic. The fact (not opinion) is that it has been a positive impact for Brentwood.

Quality development has brought Brentwood residents more quality places to eat and shop—Nordstrom Rack, Uncle Julios (the incredible dessert we bang with the wooden hammer!!!), Del Friscos, having ice cream with our kids at the Comfy Cow, etc. Tapestry helped to allow these developments. Having multiple facilities such as Tapestry likely does not fit Brentwood’s style, but there is a lot of room between 1-acre lots and a facility like Tapestry and we have to be willing to have the courageous and meaningful conversations and take a hard look at any future proposals.

Mark Gorman: Some of the residents of Tapestry tell me the noise from the trains every day, the lack of green space, and flow of traffic should have been better handled by the developers prior to constructing the Tapestry. While I did not serve on the City Commission when the project was approved, I understand that prior Commissioners were trying to spur development in a down economy and thought they were approving owner occupied condominiums. The resounding message from Brentwood citizen voters was and has been for years that they do not support high density residential development in Brentwood. The long-term impact of Tapestry remains to be seen in terms of school rezonings, traffic, and infrastructure.

Rhea Little: I do not support further high density housing in Brentwood as it has the possibility of overcrowding our schools at a more rapid pace that typical existing home turnover. Overall, the Tapestry development has not had a crushing impact on the City. However, the high-density housing that it brought, and the impact that more might have on Brentwood, has been prohibited by the Commission as mentioned in your question. It is important to note, however, the Tapestry’s real impact on students and revenue as it pertains to schools. While I don’t believe we need any further high density residential development, it does contribute approximately an average of only about 5 children per grade level (approximately 65 or so students) to our schools and has a strong financial impact by providing over $1,000,000 annually to our city and county budgets via property taxes.

Regina Smithson: I initiated a workshop for residents and commissioners in 2013 to help draft an ordinance to remove residential from C-4 (mixed use) zoning and to remove the expanded C-4 zoning. We were successful in accomplishing this. This ordinance is now in place and will prevent this type of high density development to be allowed in Brentwood in the future. While these work fine in some communities, Brentwood residents have made it clear they want no more and I agree.