Carnton Concert Series launches in June with Rolling Stones tribute

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Tickets for the Carnton Concert Series go on sale June 1, 2017.

The first concert will be on Sunday, June 25, on the east lawn of Carnton. Jaggered Edge will be performing a Rolling Stones Tribute.

Tickets are $10 for adults in advance and $12 at the gate. Tickets are $5 for children aged 6-15. Parking will be free and the concerts will take place on the lawn. Tickets are non-refundable.

“We are so excited to kick off another summer with our family-friendly tradition here at Carnton,” said Jayde Jacobs, Battle of Franklin Trust event coordinator. “We’re looking forward to another year with hundreds of music lovers and enjoying throwback concerts on the grounds.”

The gates open at 5 p.m., and the concerts will last from 6 to 8 p.m. Parking is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase or the participants can bring their own. If bad weather occurs, the event will be rescheduled.

On July 30, a tribute band called Resurrection will perform a tribute to Journey.

“We wanted to bring the classics back to Franklin, and knew The Rolling Stones and Journey tribute bands were the way to go,” Jacobs said. “You better believe it.”

For more information, visit http://boft.org/sunset-concert/