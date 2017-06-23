Carnton Concerts kick off Sunday with Rolling Stones tribute

By A.J. DUGGER III

The Battle of Franklin Trust is presenting the first show in the Carnton Sunset Concert Series on Sunday on the east lawn of Carnton.

The Music City Stones will be performing a Rolling Stones Tribute show.

“This is a wonderful community entertainment event,” said Jayde Jacobs, Battle of Franklin Trust event coordinator. “I am so excited for Sunday’s concert! It is going to be a beautiful summer day with wonderful live music and yummy local food vendors!”

The food vendors will include Retro Sno and Puckett’s Trolley.

Members of The Music City Stones, a Nashville-based band, say they are excited to perform on Sunday.

Lee Louis is the founder and lead singer of the band. His resemblance to Mick Jagger in both looks and performance are eye-catching.

“We just did a re-branding and changed our name. We were called Jaggered Edge for 14 years,” said Lee. “We’re excited to play in Franklin. There’s a lot of talented musicians moving there.”

On July 30, a tribute band called Resurrection will perform a tribute to Journey.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the concerts will last from 6 to 8 p.m. Parking is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase or the participants can bring their own. If bad weather occurs, the event will be rescheduled.

Tickets are $10 for adults in advance and $12 at the gate. Tickets are $5 for children aged 6-15. The concerts will take place on the lawn. Tickets are non-refundable.