Cars, crafts coming to Ag Expo at 27th Holiday Craft Show

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

The 27th annual Holiday Craft Show and 14th annual Kris Kringle Kar Klassic is coming up on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11 and 12, 2017, at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park arena, 4215 Long Ln.

This annual family event is presented by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department and features an invitational car and motorcycle show along with great holiday shopping, visits and photos with Santa, and a community band concert.

On Saturday and Sunday, up to 140 vendors will be participating in the craft show, with unique, handmade gifts, holiday and home décor, jewelry, apparel and other goodies made by local crafters and artists. Select holiday gifts for the whole family! Vintage and repurposed gifts, original art, pet items and more will be for sale at the show, so bring a shopping list.

The craft show is sponsored by Nash 103.3, Milani Chiropractic and Whitt’s BBQ.

Santa will be on hand to listen to wish lists and parents may take photos of their children with Santa from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The 14th annual Kris Kringle Kar Klassic is included in show admission. It will feature 87 custom and vintage cars and motorcycles, including a rare 1933 Harley

Davidson with sidecar.

This exhibit of classic cars is sponsored by Hyundai of Cool Springs and Genesis of Cool Springs and presented in part by Music City Automobile Club of America.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday the Williamson County Community Band presents a holiday concert for shoppers.

The Holiday Craft Show and Kris Kringle Kar Klassic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. Admission is $2 per person, and includes the car and the craft show, both held indoors at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, (I-65, exit #61) in Franklin. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Parking is free. Concessions will be on sale both days.

For more information about the craft show or car show, contact Carrie Cartwright at (615) 790-5719, ext. 2028, or visit www.wcparksandrec.com.