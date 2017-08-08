Carter House farmhouse going through restoration

Bullet holes are prominent in the farmhouse at Carter House.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Carter House farmhouse is undergoing a major restoration and should be open to the public to see within just a few months.

Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, said he anticipates the farmhouse will be available for public view by Nov. 30, the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Franklin.

“They’ve been working on it for two or three weeks now,” he said.

The farmhouse has been empty and unused for years. But, Jacobson said the trust was able to raise private donations to help restore it back close to its historic role in the Civil War.

He said workers are busy putting in new timber and will make sure the base is structurally sound.

Jacobson said it is one of the most battle damaged properties the trust has. He said the cost of restoration will be around $150,000 to $175,0000.

“It’s all private donations,” he said.

He said plans are to make the farmhouse as original as possible. He said it is believed to have played a dual role during the Civil War as a house and an office. But, he said that won’t be the selling point.

“I think the most important thing is opening up that door and seeing the sunlight come through those bullet holes,” he said. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of them.”

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@franklinhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.