Carter House receives state funding for new visitor center

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Tennessee state budget passed this week includes $3.1 million to build a new visitor center for the Carter House.

“I’m thrilled,” said Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, the organization that operates the Carter House.

The current visitor center was built in 1981 and has outgrown its usage, he said.

“It’s just too small,” Jacobson said.

State legislators passed a $37 billion state budget this week for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. It was approved in the Senate Monday 28-2 and will now head to Gov. Bill Haslam’s desk to be signed.

A review of the state budget found the only Williamson County project to receive state funding is the Carter House, a house built in 1830. The house played a pivotal role in the second Battle of Franklin in 1864.

Jacobson said the construction money won’t be available until the end of the summer. Designs will then be drawn up in the fall.

“If we’re moving dirt by the summer of 2018, I’d be thrilled,” Jacobson said.

State Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, is a former chairman of the board for the Battle of Franklin Trust. He said he’s thrilled the new visitor center is being built.

“I’m happy to see that budgeted,” he said. “It will help tourism.”

There was one item left out of the budget he wanted to see. A program for Fairview High School that would have helped students be more competitive for jobs at the GM plant in Spring Hill.

“I was a little disappointed the Fairview mechatronics program wasn’t in there,” he said. “That was put off until next year.”

Overall, the state approved almost $538 million in capital improvement projects statewide.

State Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Williamson County, said it is good the Carter House Visitor Center will be built, but he likes to look at the big picture. He said this is a good budget that provides zero debt, funding for the rainy day fund and almost $150 million in new transportation money from the governor’s IMPROVE act that raises gas and diesel taxes, but cuts taxes on grocery items.

“It’s a balanced budget, ” Jackson said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or @CliffHightower.