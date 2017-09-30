Carter’s big night extends Summit win streak

Summit (6-1) pushed its win streak to six games Friday with a 48-13 win against Franklin County.

Running back Tai Carter led the way with 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Christian Jolley opened the scoring for Summit with a 36-yard touchdown run with 9:42 remaining in the opening frame.

Carter scored on touchdown runs of seven and five yards in the final 1:32 of the first half for a 21-0 lead.

He added a 66-yard touchdown dash a minute into the third quarter.

George Odimegwu extended the advantage to 34-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run. Payton Craig scored from three yards out to close the third quarter with a 41-point advantage.

Summit’s Nafis Weldon tacked on a 20-yard touchdown run with 1:33 left in the game.

The Spartans visit Shelbyville Central (3-3, 2-0) Friday, Oct. 6.