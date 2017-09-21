CASA playhouse inspired by real house featured on HGTV

This real house was the inspiration for the CASA playhouse that will be rafffled on Saturday, Oct. 28. The 50-square-foot playhouse has a metal roof and a front porch. // SUBMITTED

WILLIAMSON COUNTY CASA

The Williamson County CASA 2017 Little Sprouts and Twice Daily Playhouse will be on display at Fire Station #2 on Highway 96 as of Thursday, Oct. 5.

The custom playhouse, which was inspired by a real house on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” will be given to one lucky winner at CASA’s sixth annual playhouse raffle on Saturday, Oct. 28. It is one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers, with all proceeds used to provide children with safe and permanent homes.

“I love seeing the Franklin community come together for this fundraiser,” said Ondrea Johnson, director of development at Williamson County CASA. “Anyone who wants to support our organization is able to through this exciting and affordable campaign, and we are so grateful to all of our partners who help make this possible.”

This year’s 50-square-foot playhouse was custom built by Franklin Firefighters’ Charities and inspired by HGTV “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The one-of-a-kind structure features a copper colored standing seam metal roof, exposed beam ceiling and Southern style front porch. Fully wired and air conditioned, the interior is designed by local artist Nicole Spining. Materials for the project were donated by Harpeth True Value Hardware, Huskey Truss, Southern Quality Electric, Ford Roofing and Charlie Irwin Painting.

The playhouse will be displayed at Fire Station #2 on Highway 96 until Saturday, Oct. 28. Raffle tickets are $20 and now available for purchase online at williamsoncountycasa.org and at Puckett’s Grocery, Fifth Third Bank in downtown Franklin and the 2017 Pumpkinfest.

The raffle will take place at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Pumpkinfest’s main stage off the square in Downtown Franklin.

The Little Sprouts Twice Daily Playhouse Raffle is sponsored by Twice Daily, Little Sprouts Sale, Outdoor Classic Structures, Henry Drilling LLC, The Gillig Group of Keller Williams, Discount Plumbing and Electric, Franklin Firefighter’s Association, Harpeth Towing, Cameron Properties, Roots Academy and the John Floyd Charitable Foundation. For information on Williamson County CASA and to learn more about the playhouse fundraiser, visit http://www.williamsoncountycasa.org/.