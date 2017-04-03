Casada receives sleeping gear in protest of per diem legislature hotel room bill

By EMILY R. WEST

The Thompson Station Republicans decided to back a bill allowing legislators who live less than 50 miles from the Capitol to receive a per diem for hotel rooms, causing many an upset in the community.

Those in protest made it clear to Glen Casada that they did not agree with this decision. Outside of his office stood a cutout of former President George W. Bush in a raccoon hat with a sign in his hand and a monogrammed sleeping bag at his feet. The sign thanked those protesting the Thompson’s Station Republican’s decision to support the bill. His proposed legislation wouldn’t go into effect until 2018 and comes in the form as an amendment in HB 1139.

Here is the language:

Deletes all language after the enacting clause. Requires legislative members whose principal residence is 50 miles or less from the State Capitol to be paid an expense allowance for lodging equal to the allowance granted federal employees for lodging expenses in the Nashville area, if the legislative member submits a request in writing to the Director of the Office of Legislative Administration (OLA) for the member’s per diem reimbursement for lodging for a legislative day or any other day the member participates in any other meeting or endeavor as described in Tenn. Code Ann § 3-1-106(a).

Columbia’s Rebecca Baillie said she found this nothing short of angering. Commuting from Columbia to Franklin every day, she drives the same length to her job as Casada.

“It’s time for us to be bold. There’s a lot of people who work hard and who are struggling,” she said. “Many of us make this drive. If he was sleepy and needed a hotel room, he can afford his own.”

She and others set out to get his attention. She bought him a monogrammed sleeping bag and a Starbucks gift card. Any sleeping bags left there in protest will go to the Nashville Rescue Mission, according to Casada’s office. Others raised up to $500 in the campaign, to bring awareness to Casada that some in the state don’t have a home to sleep in at night.

“There are people who are still struggling, and they don’t have beautiful homes they can stay in and have per diems. They are on the street and need to be lifted up, and he’s worried about himself.”

Years ago, Casada led the charge to undo similar allowances for lawmakers. Then all legislators received a per diem for any stay in Nashville, whether they actually slept close to the Capitol or not. At the time, they were reimbursed anyways.

“Glen believes its a fair ask for taxpayers,” Casada’s press secretary, Cade Cothren, said. “He’s been elected to represent the people and doing the people’s business. It’s a fair ask for those nights, and some nights we are here after midnight. As majority leader he has early meetings most mornings. It’s a fair request in his view.”

Cothren explained that there’s no cap built in, but lawmakers would have to request the per diem on a case by case basis, rather than have it automatically provided to them.

“That’s the whole reason they got rid of it in the first place,” Cothren said. “People living here 50 miles aren’t staying Thursday nights. By having to provide those receipts now, that’s basically built in the anti-abuse measures that are in there. There’s no cap. If someone is abusing it, constituents can see it, and we may want to reconsider.”

So far, the bill has traveled through to the House Finance, Ways & Means Subcommittee for April 5. On the Senate side, it hasn’t moved since Feb. 13. At least 19 other House legislators are co-sponsors on the bill.