BY A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin Police are working to identify the pictured suspects, who grabbed more than $600 in sports clothes on June 5 from the Cool Springs Macy’s. The suspects quickly fled from the scene in a silver Nissan Altima, which was sitting outside the store waiting on them.

The Franklin Police Department has issued a statement that their identification can be worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000