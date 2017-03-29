Casual Pint hosts kickoff of donation drive for Bridges Domestic Violence Shelter

Two Men and a Truck and Casual Pint will be collecting personal care items and snacks for children from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today to kick off Movers for Moms on behalf of Bridges Domestic Violence Center in Franklin.

The kickoff will feature food by Taziki’s and giveaway items.

Sally Mink, Two Men and a Truck marketing director, said this is the fourth year the Brentwood/Franklin franchise of the moving franchise has participated in the national campaign, collecting about 6,000 donated items per year.

The effort seeks items such as soap, shampoo, lotions, toothbrushes and toothpaste, pillows, sheets, cleaning supplies, trash bags, and other items that might be needed by women and children fleeing a domestic violence situation. Bridges shelters both women and children.

“A lot of the time when a woman is leaving the home she takes her children,” Mink said, suggesting that donors bring items such as individually packaged snack food like pudding or pretzels for the children.

Casual Pint, at 1110 Hillsboro Road, facing the north end of Mack Hatcher Parkway, will give 30 percent of sales today to Bridges.

Mink said the percentage of the donation is impressive and unusual.

Movers for Moms will continue through May 14, with collection boxes at the Casual Pint and at other locations in Franklin, in Fairview, in Brentwood, in Spring Hill and in Nashville. For a map of drop-off spots, CLICK HERE.

Two Men and a Truck was founded 31 years ago in Lansing, Mich., by Mary Ellen Sheets. Her two sons were the first “Two Men.” Today there are more than 380 franchisees.