“Catfish” Jake shirt sales raise $2,500 for those in need

Nesting Project, a company based in Nolensville, that produces garments, embroidery and stationery, this past Saturday donated money raised selling Catfish Jake shirts to Round Up For Nolensville, a local 501c3 that provides food (in partnership with the Nolensville Food Pantry), clothing, medical expenses, housing and transportation assistance, school and career necessities, etc., to residents in need.

The donation, of more than $2,500, was made during Nesting Project’s inaugural Broken Wheel Concert Series event Saturday Aug. 19, 2017.

In addition to their services, Nesting Project assists in raising money for non-profit organizations and individuals.

“Catfish” Jake is Jake Waddell, a Nolensville resident who gained notoriety in this year’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup when he traveled to the visiting team to throw a dead catfish on the ice during the match. The Nashville Predator Fan tradition emulates Detroit Red Wings fans who toss and octopus onto the ice.

“Catfish” Jake was on hand to sign autographs during the events.

The catfish Jake situation is a perfect example of notoriety turned ‘fundraising opportunity’, a blend of Ying Yang theory that turns out to a fulfilling purpose, also an opportunity of contributing to the society and making the world a better place.

Round Up Nolensville raises money by urging residents to round up their purchases at Nolensville businesses to the next dollar.

Broken Wheel Concert Series events are set for the third Saturday in September and October on the lawn at Revive Church, 7198 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.

For more information and be part of this event. Visit http://www.nestingproject.com