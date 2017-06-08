Local charity seeing big gains from Catfish Jake shirt sales

PHOTO: From left, Nesting Project co-owners Corinne Morse and Kelly Williamson in front of some of their “Catfish Jake” shirts.

By LANDON WOODROOF

When Nashville Predators super fan and Nolensville resident Jake Waddell threw a catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, he was just making a show of support for his team.

Little did he know that that catfish would spawn a clothing craze in his hometown that, to date, has raised over $2,000 for charity.

The idea blossomed at Nesting Project, a life event design and print company in Nolensville.

“Once we found out he lived in Nolensville, we said, ‘Oh we have to do a shirt for him,’” Nesting Project co-owner Corinne Morse said. “We were going to originally donate the money back to his legal fees, and then when [the charges were] dropped, we were gonna do the charity of his choice.”

The company has a history of fundraising in the community. The process begins when a person comes to Nesting Project with a cause they want to support.

As long as the person puts the money down for the cost of the first shirt, the business will handle all the design, production and promotion of the shirt. They then will make the shirt available for sale and a portion of each sale will go to the cause the shirt advertises.

Morse and her business partner, Kelly Williamson, reached out to the community for design ideas for the catfish shirt and received a flood of suggestions. They settled on one that says “Gold fish, blue fish, catfish, throw fish,” and has the hashtag #catfishjake on it.

Morse has been involved with a new charity around town, Round Up for Nolensville. She asked Jake if he would consider choosing that as his charity.

“He said, ‘Yeah absolutely,’” Morse said.

Round Up for Nolensville raises money for individuals and families in the 37235 zip code who are in need. It begins with local businesses participating and giving customers the option of rounding up their purchases to the next whole dollar amount. The businesses then donate the additional money to help local folks pay for food, clothing, medical expenses and housing, among other things.

The shirts have been selling faster than a hard-struck puck off the end of P.K. Subban’s stick. In the short time that the Home Page reporter was in the store, numerous customers plucked shirts from the shelves.

“That was easy,” Fran Gehring said as she picked a yellow Catfish Jake shirt off the table mere seconds after entering Nesting Project.

Gehring is a volunteer for Round Up for Nolensville. She, Williamson and Morse discussed how the Nolensville community has rallied to make this t-shirt fundraiser a success.

“No matter what we came up with design-wise people would have bought it,” Williamson said, noting that they basically had 20 shirts sold before a design had even been drawn up.

Morse agreed.

“Everyone here wants to be part of the community and everyone here has so much pride in it,” she said.

Gehring said being proactive was just the Nolensville way.

“In this town people make things happen,” she said. “Stuff like this, once an idea’s out there, it’s done.”

Waddell has stayed involved with the project since they created the shirts. Morse said he stops into the store on pretty much a daily basis.

Round Up for Nolensville will have a table set up at the Nolensville Farmer’s Market this coming Saturday. Morse said that Waddell will probably drop by the table some time that day to sign t-shirts.

As briskly as the shirts have been selling, Morse still has bigger goals in mind. While $2,000 has been raised so far from shirt sales, Morse would like to see that number reach at least $5,000.

Some people might think it would be impossible to sell that many shirts in a town the size of Nolensville. But then again, some people probably thought it was impossible to put a catfish in your pants and sneak it into PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Jake Waddell, the employees at Nesting Project and the whole Town of Nolensville know better than that.

Nesting Project is located at 7177 Nolensville Road.

The Nolensville Farmer’s Market, where Round Up for Nolensville’s table will be set up Saturday, is held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Nolensville School at 7248 Nolensville Road.