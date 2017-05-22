Country Club Estates pays tribute to beloved neighbor

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Paul Lyle made it hard to stay a stranger in Country Club Estates.

For the 15 years he served as president of the neighborhood homeowners association, Lyle made it his business to personally welcome newly arrived families and to check up on neighbors who he had not seen in awhile.

He “had a service over self attitude,” longtime CCE resident Peggy Howell said, which endeared him to his neighbors and made his death from cancer on May 15 especially resonate throughout the community across Franklin Road from Brentwood Country Club.

This past Friday, the Country Club Estates community honored Lyle by placing two items in his front yard on Mansion Drive, right off of Wilson Pike Circle.

The first was a commemorative wreath, decorated in Lyle’s beloved University of Tennessee orange and white. “Thank you Paul from CCE,” was printed on a ribbon across its front.

The second, Lyle likely never would have approved of if he were still alive. It was a small sign that said “Yard of the Week” on it in blue letters.

“Paul started the Yard of the Week program, but he would never let himself win even though he had one of the prettiest yards,” CCE resident Josh Sharpe said. “He said the neighborhood president can’t win.”

Lyle began the program several years ago. He paid for the sign himself and would post pictures to social media of it sitting in the winning neighbor’s yard.

Before he died, Lyle asked Sharpe to take over as neighborhood president. Sharpe decided that Lyle finally deserved the sign. He and his daughter Addison, 11, put it up in Lyle’s yard.

In the grand scheme of things it’s a relatively small gesture, but dozens of small kindnesses are what bind a community together. Paul Lyle knew that, and today in many ways that spirit thrives in CCE.

“In this day and age when you get so many big neighborhoods and lose that neighborhood charm … Paul was really passionate about neighbor relations,” Sharpe said.

In CCE, that neighborliness presents itself in different ways. There’s the annual potluck for one. Community members also form prayer circles and walk around the neighborhood praying in front of different houses.

One of those prayer circles, 40 to 50 people strong, came to Lyle’s home, just over a week before he died.

“It was very humbling,” Trish Lyle, Paul’s wife, said. “He got to come out on the front porch.” The circle sang “Amazing Grace.”

Trish has been deeply moved by the community response to Paul’s illness and passing.

“The neighbors here went above and beyond helping and pitching in and doing things we never would have expected,” she said.

Trish thinks Paul saw in CCE something similar to what he saw growing up in East Tennessee. Lyle was born and graduated from high school in Kingsport.

“He grew up in this type of environment where that’s what you did, you knew your neighbors, you helped with your neighbors,” she said.