Celebration Homes VP named to trade magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 list

Corey Craig, vice president and partner at Celebration Homes and Heritage Homes has been named as one of 2017 Professional Builder Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40.

The Brentwood-based homebuilder is developing homes in communities such as Bent Creek in Nolensville, Valley View in Brentwood, Lockwood Glen in Franklin, Canterbury Estates in Thompson’s Station, and Port Royal Reserve in Spring Hill, among others.

Randall Smith, partner and president of Heritage Homes, said this about the honor bestowed on Craig by the magazine: “Corey is deserving of this national recognition in that he is a true innovator, entrepreneur and a disciplined executive of our industry.”

For more than 75 years, Professional Builder magazine has pursued a mission of serving the needs of the nation’s home building community — builders, designers and trade partners — with award-winning content and proven, practical solutions.

Celebration Homes, LLC is a private homebuilder building all over the Middle Tennessee area with new home designs in premier communities. Celebration Homes been ranked among Nashville’s Top 20 Home Builders from 2001 to present.