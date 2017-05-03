Celebrity wallaby goes missing and is later found in Brentwood neighborhood

By LANDON WOODROOF

A wallaby who almost certainly has more Instagram followers than you was found Wednesday night in Brentwood after having gone missing in town several hours earlier.

Jack the Wallaby is something of an internet celebrity thanks to the adorable pictures his owner started posting of him online in 2015. He went missing late Wednesday afternoon from his owner’s office in Maryland Farms. The two were getting ready to head to a fundraiser for the Friends of Warner Parks in the 12 South neighborhood when an excited fan startled Jack, prompting him to hop off.

A post on Jack’s Twitter feed Wednesday night stated that the 45 lb., 3-and-a-half year old wallaby was last seen entering the Princeton Hills subdivision off of Murray Lane in Brentwood.

That is where Jack was spotted by a mother and daughter who had gone outside to see if they could find him, Jack’s owner Alex Fasching said.

“Very scary, he was loose about 5 1/2 hours total,” Fasching wrote in a text message. “[He] made his way all the way down across the Brentwood Country Club across Murray Lane and into Princeton Hills. Very impressive for such a little guy.”

Jack has over 28,000 Instagram followers and has been featured on both local and international media. He also has his own website, complete with a merchandise section where fans can purchase Jack the Wallaby shirts, mugs, iPhone cases and even baby onesies.

Although a wallaby is not an animal most people would consider owning, according to a 2016 Washington Post article Dutch scientists undertook a study of which mammals would make the most suitable pets. Wallabies made the top five.

Fasching wanted to thank all of the people who shared Jack’s photo online Wednesday while the wallaby was missing.

“Everyone that reposted his missing photo, we are so very, very, very grateful,” Fasching wrote.

He also wanted to thank everyone who went out searching for Jack.

“The support from the neighborhood was amazing,” he wrote. “So many people out helping look for him—very impressive, very kind and we’re very grateful to all of them.”

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, Fasching was taking Jack home to get a bath and some much needed rest.

“Honestly he seemed perfectly fine,” Fasching wrote, describing their reunion in Princeton Hills. “I think he was done playing though because he hopped right up and got in his pouch. He’s riding next to me in the car now seeming normal as ever. What a goofy guy.”