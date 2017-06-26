Centennial High School Principal steps down to assume new position

By A.J. DUGGER III

Effective July 1, Centennial High School Principal Dr. Leigh Webb will be the new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources for Williamson County Schools. Brentwood High School’s Assistant Principal, Chris Hames, will replace her role at Centennial.

“Dr. Webb has a wide web of experience that she will bring to the Central Office,” Carol Birdsong, communications director of Williamson County Schools, said. “She’s an excellent administrator and we’re excited to have her in Central Office. She’s going to be a great team member.”

Webb, who has 16 years of experience as a high school administrator, will be replacing Rebecca Owens, who is taking a new job at Wilson County Schools. Webb has a bachelor’s degree in english and master’s degree in educational leadership from Bethel College. She has a doctorate in education with an emphasis in strategic change from Lipscomb University. Before becoming Principal of Centennial High School, she served as the Assistant Principal at Ravenwood High School.

“Leigh’s work at Centennial has been exceptional, and I know that she will be missed there,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mike Looney, said in a press statement. “However, this is an opportunity for her to continue to learn more about district operations, and honestly, we need her leadership skills and expertise in the HR department at the Central Office now.”

Hames brings a lot of experience to his new role as principal of Centennial High School. Birdsong says he is the perfect man for the job.

“I worked with Mr. Hames on and off for two decades,” Birdsong told The Franklin Home Page. “He is also an educator with a wide range of experience. He not only has worked in Shelby County Schools and Williamson County Schools but also in Metro Schools in Davidson County. He’s worked across the county. He’s a great selection for Centennial High School. I’m sure he’ll walk in and build on the foundation that Dr. Webb has established and continue to grow Centennial High.”

Looney also spoke highly of Hames.

“Chris is a longtime administrator in our district and knows the county well,” Looney said. “In the schools where he has served, he has demonstrated how student success comes with building community. He will work hard to make sure all students and their families are connected, engaged and successful in the Cougar Nation.”

Hames received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in leadership studies in education from the University of Tennessee.