Centennial High students raise money, donate venison to hungry

Centennial High School is the regional winner of Hunger Challenge, a portion of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program.

The Wildlife Federation is an independent nonprofit that is one of the largest and oldest dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources.

Hunters for the Hungry connects food banks and soup kitchens with caring deer hunters. Tennessee Wildlife Federation provides funding to wild game processors across the state who then receive donated venison from hunters, process the meat free or at a reduced rate, and make it available to local food assistance programs. Since its establishment in 1998, more than 5 million meals worth of food have been donated.

Hunger Challenge was launched in 2013 to provide a way for youth to participate. The point-based competition among high school clubs raises money to help feed hungry families and helps students gain important skills in leadership, club-building, humanitarianism and philanthropy.

Centennial High School earned the most points in its region. Students contributed 300 pounds of venison and volunteered for a collective 143 hours — the most of all of the regional winners.

David LeCates, a Centennial High junior, received two individual recognitions: the Top Harvester Award for securing the most deer donations in the region and the Top Gun Award for raising the most money of any student in the region.

“The Hunger Challenge is a great way to get youth engaged with their community and the outdoors. It’s tangible and close to home so they can see the results of their work,” said Dr. John O. “Jack” Gayden, chairman emeritus of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation board of directors. “In many cases, it’s opening students’ eyes to the fact that they walk the halls with others who may not have enough to eat.”

Other regional winners are Clarkrange High School in Fentress County and Jefferson County High School. Memphis University School took its region’s title and earned the top rank statewide.

“Tennessee Wildlife Federation works to keep people of all ages engaged in the outdoors,” said Matt Simcox, Hunters for the Hungry and Youth Hunting & Fishing Manager. “By conserving wildlife and habitats, we’re also protecting a means to feed hungry people.”

Hunger challenge begins again in April and schools interested in participating can visit tnwf.org for more information.