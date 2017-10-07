Centennial pounded by Hillsboro

By MICHAEL CURTIS | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Centennial just couldn’t get on the same page in Friday’s 50-10 loss against Hillsboro.

A win would’ve given the Cougars their first win streak of the season, but the team was unable to maintain Hillsboro’s well-balanced offense.

“We couldn’t stop them and that’s my fault,” Centennial head coach Matt Kriesky said. “I didn’t get the defense prepared this week to stop Hillsboro. We had trouble on all phases, special teams, offense and defense. We couldn’t get anything going. That’s not the kids’ fault, that’s my fault. I didn’t have them prepared and ready to play.”

Centennial began its night with a quick three-and-out. Hillsboro followed that up with two touchdowns and a safety, bringing the score to 16-0 in the first quarter.

The Burros picked up where they left off in the second frame, as running back Jacob Frazier rushed for a touchdown for a 22-point advantage.

“We have this Fall Break so we need to heal up some injuries,” Kriesky said. “We have two games left so we’re going to do the best we can.”

In a short span in the second quarter, Centennial was able to convert on a field goal and a 52-yard touchdown run by running back Jariel Wilson. Despite the outcome, Wilson was not discouraged.

“We’ve got to make tackles, man. We’re there, we just have to finish,” Wilson said. “We’re not going to let this defeat us. We’ve got Summit and Brentwood left. We still have a chance at a regional championship and we’re not going to let this tear us down.”

The second half was all Hillsboro, as it scored in a variety of ways, including another safety, as well as a couple of touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

“The coaches did everything they could, we just failed to come out and execute the game plan,” Wilson said. “We didn’t come out with the same intensity as we did against Franklin or Riverdale. We just have to keep pushing.”

Both teams have a bye next week. Centennial returns to action on Oct. 20 with a matchup against Summit, while Hillsboro will take on Hillwood.