Centennial suffers second-half letdown at Hendersonville

By CHRIS LADD

The Hendersonville Commandos pulled away in the second half to defeat the Centennial Cougars 59-21.

Brett Coker had the game of his life. The senior quarterback had 312-yards passing with five touchdowns in the air. Coker also had 38-yards rushing for two more touchdowns on the ground.

“We we’re able to get some completions down the field and that was nice to see,” Hendersonville Football Coach Bruce Hatfield said. “That’s not usually apart of our repertoire, but Brett does a good job for us and we did a great job protecting him.”

Coker got the Commandos on the scoreboard first when he connected with Derek Kincaid on a 32-yard touchdown. The extra point was good by Ashton Dodd giving the Commandos a 7-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to respond. Jariel Wilson rushed around the end for a 69-yard touchdown. The Commandos blocked the extra point to keep the score 7-6 with 9:40 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Coker threw a strike to Gabe Dalton and he ran it in for a 70-yard touchdown. The extra point by Dodd was good giving the home team a 14-6 advantage.

The Cougars started their next drive at the 27-yard line. Quarterback Tre Stewart marched his team down the field. Stewart connected with Tavion Fleming on a big third-down play that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown completion as Fleming found the end zone. Wilson added the two-point conversion to make the score 14-14 with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

Coker continued his strong play on the ensuing drive. Coker bootlegged to the left and came back to the right and connected with fellow senior Anthony Hughes on a short pass that Hughes turned into a 23-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and Commandos had a 21-14 lead with 5:16 left in the first quarter.

Coker and Dalton connected again for the Commandos with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. This time it was a 65-yard touchdown pass to give the home team a 28-14 advantage.

The Commandos fumbled the football and was picked up Tre Carlton for the Cougars. A few costly mistakes on defense by the Commandos kept the drive going for the Cougars. Carlton scored from three-yards to cut the deficit to 28-21.

Coker added a one-yard touchdown run just before the half to give the Commandos a 35-21 advantage at the break.

“We gave up about four third-down conversions,”Hatfield added. “But we made two big stops to keep it at 21 points in the first half.”

In the second half, the Commandos defense came out strong and limited the Cougars offense to no points.

“I’m really proud of the way we played in the second half,” Hatfield said.

The Commandos would add 21 points in the second half. Coker connected with Dalton

Coker and the Hendersonville offense, however, didn’t change much as they continued to put up points. Coker found Dalton for a 21-yard touchdown play for his third touchdown of the night. The extra point by Dodd made the score 42-21.

On the next Hendersonville drive, Coker would run around the right end for a 10-yard touchdown run to make the score 49-21 after the extra point by Dodd.

Hughes completed the scoring for the Commandos with a 60-yard touchdown run with 3:34 remaining in the third period.