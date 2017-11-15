Chad Story announces intent to run in County Commission District 4

Chad Story, a McKay’s Mill resident, public schools parent, and business analyst at Nissan North America, has announced his bid for a seat on the Williamson County Commission representing District Four.

The district, which is bordered on the west by I-65, the north by Moores Lane, the east by Arrington and the south by Long Lane, is now represented by fellow Nissan employee Kathy Danner and by Gregg Lawrence, president of Healthmart Corporate Benefits.

Story met his wife, Jennifer, during high school in Collierville, Tennessee. They have two daughters, Hailey and Hannah, and have lived in Williamson County for the past 15 years.

“We have a great deal of pride in our community and strive in any way we can to give back,” Story said in his announcement of candidacy. “Franklin is seeing a great deal of growth and is a beacon of opportunity for everyone. With the welcomed growth, it has brought many challenges that we must address if we are to continue growing and thrive. There are great opportunities ahead and requires people with shared values and a desire to protect the quality of life we all have

worked hard for.”

Story, on his campaign Web site, emphasizes support for schools, fiscal responsibility and managing growth.

“Williamson County is currently servicing a debt of over 1⁄2 a billion dollars. We have a yearly operating budget of over $400 million dollars with a vast majority of this budget going to service our outstanding school system. Over the next few years, our county schools are projecting needs of about $600 million towards improvements, expansions and brand new schools to address our growing student population.”

He pledged “unwavering support” for the school system, where Jennifer Story is employed.

“Currently, our commission needs to do better at identifying the most common sense approach of meeting our fiscal priorities,” Story’s announcement said. “This county has hundreds of millions of dollars in assets that do not aid in the business and responsibilities of the Williamson County Government. We must initiate studies on assets owned by Williamson County in order to understand taxpayer risks and ongoing liabilities.”

“Now is the time to do the difficult work to ensure we can maintain this prosperous path.”