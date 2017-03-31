Chamber plans to dive into economic vitality at Outlook Williamson

WILLIAMSON, INC.

Online registration is open at www.williamsonchamber.com until noon Monday, April 10, for Williamson, Inc.'s Fourth Annual Outlook Williamson economic summit.

The half-day economic summit, presented by Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperation, takes place Tuesday, April 11, 7:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall, located at 230 Franklin Road.

Modeled after Williamson, Inc. Economic Development’s business recruitment process, Outlook Williamson 2017 will walk attendees through what site selection consultants experience when they are invited to attend a Williamson County Red Carpet Tour. The event will consist of three 45-minute sessions with industry-leading experts and developers, providing an in-depth picture of how Williamson County’s economy compares nationally and regionally based on the latest growth projections and statistical data.

“This year’s Outlook Williamson summit is a great opportunity to gain an understanding of and appreciate for the behind-the-scenes work that goes into bringing corporate headquarters and jobs to our local economy,” said Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen.

Kicking off the morning lineup will be Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) General Manager of Global Business Heidi Smith and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Business Development Jamie Stitt. They will discuss the site selection process and how various community and economic development organizations work together to recruit the best companies and bring high-quality jobs to Williamson County.

During the second session, two site consultants, Juniper CRE Solutions’ President Dennis Burnside and Director Scott Pollock, will lead the audience in an analysis of potential sites and what amenities set a community apart during the relocation process. They will discuss the important role site selection consultants play in advising companies where to locate their operations across the globe.

The third and final session will welcome a panel of commercial real estate developers to outline the latest office and mixed-use projects coming online in Williamson County. The panelists are: Pat Emery, president of Spectrum | Emery; Robert Gage, III, vice president of real estate development at Al. Neyer; James Granbery, Chairman & CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company; and Thomas McDaniel, director of office properties at Boyle Investment Company.

Participants will take home the 2017 edition of the newly-released, award-winning Williamson County Trends Report, a statistical summary that examines the latest business climate data, demographics, and emerging growth trends projected for the county over the next 10 and 20 years.

Back for a second year will be the Renderings Gallery for guests to walk through and view various Class A commercial real estate development projects either currently under construction or expected to come online in the next several years. In addition, attendees can enter for a chance to win a Roy Laws painting, a token gift given to Red Carpet Tour site consultants, and a hot air balloon ride—a popular start to the Red Carpet Tour experience.

Attendees may pre-register online or pay at the door. Individual tickets are $85 and company tables are $1,500. For more information, contact Griffin Wilcoxon at griffin@williamsonchamber.com or call 615-771-1912.