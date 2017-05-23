Charles clinches decathlon 3-peat for CPA; Brentwood’s Kinder, Costner place top 3 in AAA

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

MURFREESBORO – Ryan Charles kept the CPA decathlon tradition going.

The 6-foot-1 junior became the third straight Christ Presbyterian Academy decathlete to win the Class A-AA title at Middle Tennessee State’s Floyd Stadium on Tuesday.

William Stout, now at Wofford, won the previous two championships and Charles’ older brother, Christopher, took second in 2013.

“They were definitely an inspiration for me trying to follow them, so I’m glad that they were around to help train me also the past couple of years,” Charles said. “William was here to support me yesterday and my brother, Christopher, we did call him the other day just to give him an update and all. William was a pretty tough role model to follow.”

Charles earned 5,739 points to win by 146 over runner-up Joachim Kennedy of Hume-Fogg.

Charles won the high jump (6-foot-2) and the shot put (36-6.75), in addition to tying Alcoa’s Hunter Marsh for first in the pole vault (12-0).

He also took second in the 100-meter dash (11.48) and 110 hurdles (16.23).

“Really, it was just completeness versus kind of specializing in a few of them, letting his pole vault or high jump hold him up,” CPA coach Bo Knox said. “He was separated (from the competition) by improving the 100, his jumps – the three of them — and then also that shot put. I think that it was just being well-rounded.”

Charles trains with decathlete coach Ricky Sierra year-round.

In AAA, Brentwood freshman Jett Kinder took second with 6,357 and teammate Kyle Costner finished third with 6,309.

Kinder wound up 120 behind the state champion, Rashad Haynes of Memphis Central.

“(Rashad) came out from event one wanting to win and he was a great competitor,” Kinder said. “It was a huge PR (personal record), so I feel great about that meet. The last five events were solid.”

Kinder won the pole vault (14-6), triple jump (44-9) and high jump (6-6).

“He’s about as good a freshman as you can find so he’s a great training partner,” Costner said.

Costner won the 400 (50.67) and took second in the 1,500 (4:41.07).

“Last year I got fifth overall, so this is a big improvement for me and I PR’d in about six events,” Costner said. “Just really, really hard training with Jett. Every day we’d go out and train as hard as we could for at least seven days a week.”

Teammate Garrett Lee took 10th with 5,278, giving Brentwood three decathletes in the top 10.

In Division II, Brentwood Academy’s Thomas Ozburn finished fifth with 5,856 points.

McCallie junior Hakim McMorris won the title with 6,892.

“The plan was to go for 6,000 and I came up a little short,” Ozburn said. “I didn’t have a great shot put today. Just been kind of struggling with that lately, but I came back and responded with a pretty big long jump. I was fighting injuries all year.”

Ozburn, a Samford signee who has been hampered by a knee injury, took second in the 1,500 (4:50.15).

He took seventh in the decathlon as a sophomore and sixth last season.

BA’s Shane Farrow finished sixth with 5,338 and teammate Knox Perry was 10th with 4,723, giving the Eagles three decathletes in the top 10 just like Brentwood.

“Thomas is a veteran and he’s placed for three years now in the state meet, which is no easy accomplishment,” BA coach Brad Perry said. “It’s such a grueling two days. Two of our guys had never done the decathlon until this year: Shane and Knox.”