Chasing a cure: A local mother helping her son find life

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The clock is running.

It has been for eight years for Melissa Hogan.

“I feel like I’ve been running against time since he was diagnosed in 2009,” Hogan said.

Her 10-year-old son, Chase, has a rare, and, at this time, incurable, disease. Eight long years ago, Hogan’s mother, who is a nurse, was watching a TV special and came up with the diagnosis for her own grandson.

He has Hunter Syndrome. She was right.

So, for the last eight years, Hogan, who lives in Thompson’s Station, has been on a mission to help find a cure for her son. And she is getting close.

But the clock is running on Chase, who just turned 10.

“The life span is early teens,” Hogan said.

Hunter Syndrome is extremely rare. Only 500 children have been diagnosed in the United States and 2,000 worldwide. It is a genetic disease that is mostly prevalent in males.

The full name of Hunter Syndrome is mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II. The disease slowly starts killing the person from the time they are born. It is a disease that just progresses the older the child gets until progressively all functions are lost, Hogan said.

After finding out the youngest of her three boys had this disease, Hogan struck out to find out what to do. She soon learned options were limited. There was no cure and all available medicine at the time was focused on trying to keep the children alive as long as possible.

Hogan and a small group of friends who are also parents to Hunter Syndrome children set out to change that. She started a non-profit called Saving Chase & Friends. Hogan, a former attorney, is now one of the premier experts on Hunter Syndrome.

The group was able to fund clinical trials on animals for a potential treatment called gene therapy. Hogan said the test trials on mice infected with MPS II found that once treated, the intervention stabilized them.

The children will never be cured fully. The damage caused by Hunter Syndrome is irreversible. But, it will allow them to live longer.

The cost for the trials that will start in November is $2.5 million. Saving Chase & Friends has raised $200,000 to date.

“Never in my life would I have thought I’d be raising $2.5 million,” Hogan said.

She started a new group called Project Alive and recently the group premiered a professional, high quality video on its home page and on YouTube of a family with a Hunter Syndrome child.

The video was shot by Caravan, a company that produces projects for HBO and Pixar, Hogan said. The owner’s son also has Hunter Syndrome.

The group plans to keep posting videos throughout the summer and Hogan’s family will be featured in July, she said.

The group is trying to bring awareness to the disease and recently issued a challenge. They are asking for videos of people saying the full name of MPS II and if not pronounced correctly then the person is asked to give a donation to Project Alive.

She said while it is funny hearing people say the full name of MPS II, it is still emotional.

“It is so powerful to hear the word you have to live with everyday,” she said.

The clock is ticking.

A few years ago, Chase was able to get into clinical trials, which have helped keep him alive. He visits Vanderbilt University every month and still lives as normal a life as possible. He will be going into fifth grade at Bethesda Elementary School next year.

But two children who started this journey with the Hogans five years ago aren’t so lucky. Hogan said their children are dying and nearing the end.

But every day she gets up and finds herself one step closer to a cure and, hopefully, farther away from having to endure her darkest nightmare.

“My biggest fear, my biggest lament, is I’d have to watch him die,” she said.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

To find out more about Hunter Syndrome or to donate, go to projectalive.org.

