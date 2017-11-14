Check out the houses on this year’s Ravenwood Holiday Home Tour

Ravenwood High School’s class of 2021 continues a school tradition by hosting the annual Ravenwood Holiday Home Tour, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Visitors to five private Brentwood residences will be entertained with music by Ravenwood students, and there will be hot chocolate and refreshments.

This year’s tour includes beautiful Holiday Homes in Cross Pointe, Hampton Reserve, Highland Park, Morgan Farms, and the historic Maple Lawn on Moore’s Lane.

On the day of the tour you can get a head start on holiday cooking and hostess gifts by placing an order for or taking home a pie from Papa C Pies. You may even spot Santa along the way!

Visit the RHS PTO website for tour details and to order tickets: https://pto4ravenwood.membershiptoolkit.com/story/63849. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour.

Maple Lawn

Maple Lawn is a historic home on the tour that was built in the 1800’s. This home is located at 8220 Moore’s Lane and sits on 5 acres across from Nashville Golf Club. The interior decor depicts Italianate and Neo Classical features, has eight fireplaces, imported chandeliers, and other interesting historical features. Kylan Bodin-Knoll who owns Maple Lawn has stayed period-centered in her holiday decorating. Although areas of the home have been modernized, many original aspects of the home’s features from architecture to style have been left in tact. Visitors will be in for a breathtaking tour as each room delights.

Kerr Home

The Kerr Home is located at 1588 Cross Pointe Drive and boasts a French country style with trees, privacy, and year round flowing creek bordering the property. Included in the 6700+ square feet are 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half baths, a kids retreat plus a media room. Enjoy the open flow and efficient use of space. Don’t forget to visit the outdoor living which delivers a covered patio with fireplace, pool and hot tub, and a level 1.5 acre yard

Morgan Farms Home

The Morgan Farms Home is conveniently located just off Split Log Road on a beautiful tree lined street at 1814 Morgan Farms Way. This home was one of the first houses built in the Morgan Farms development and is the only one of its kind. The homeowners have moved several times, so decorating has become sort of a hobby! The family especially enjoys decorating their home for the Holidays since each home they have lived in has had a different decor. Please feel free to park at the clubhouse across the street for easy access to the home.

Highland Park House

Conveniently located by Kenrose Elementary and Ravenwood High School at 9453 Waterfall Road in the Highland Park subdivision, this home will surprise you with its many hidden treasures. Christmas has always been a Flores family favorite and it is seen in the many collectibles, themes, and trees that represent each family member. With 8 different uniquely decorated trees, this home will definitely ignite your holiday spirit from the minute you walk in the front door until the moment you exit. You will leave this home with the magical spirit of Christmas … especially after a visit with Santa!

Weaver Home

The Weaver home is located on a secluded private lot at 9529 Sanctuary Place in Hampton Reserve. The homeowner is an Interior Designer and has filled the home with furnishing and design choices reminiscent of JoAnna Gaines on HGTV’s Fixer Upper. The outside pool area with its fire/water feature is not to be missed! Enjoy the over the top holiday decor in this almost 9,000 square foot home.