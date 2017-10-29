Home
Check out the smiles: We saw you at Pumpkinfest!

Photos by NICOLE FLINT

After heavy rain overnight Friday and plunging temperatures accompanying, some were wondering whether Pumpkinfest would be slow to get started.

But the beloved festival continues to grow, and even in the chill of the morning there was a great turnout and many great costumes in the streets of Downtown Franklin.

Despite the cold temperatures and continued threat of rain, crowds poured into downtown Franklin to join in the festivities.

It wasn’t too long before the sun broke through, and it turned out to be a beautiful, clear fall day.

Here’s a look at the festival:

pumpkinfest 2017
The farm-themed costumes go great with the hay and the Great Pumpkin from Canada. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Costumed dogs were in abundance along with their people. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
The carved pumpkins at Pumpkinfest go far beyond the typical Jack-O-Lanterns with triangular eyes and block teeth. // NICOLE FLINT
Pumpkinfest 2017
A short firefighter and a tall Wonder Woman bookend Darth Vader and a storm trooper. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
As if Pumpkinfest wasn’t exciting enough for little ones, a KidZone offers even more fun. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Lots of people were craving fresh donuts to take the edge off the chilly morning. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
This couple looked ready for the Ball scene in Beauty and the Beast. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Apparently nobody told all the GhostBusters that the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man was sneaking up behind them. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
A face painting job gets a customer’s approval. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Church of the City had an event “red carpet” style photo backdrop. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
The Incredibles family of superheroes was spotted at the festival. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
These two got rosy cheeks from the chilly weather. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Vendors along Main Street offered everything from food and art to elk antlers. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Sensory overload? The little ones don’t seem impressed by a giant, pink pig. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Trick or treating can quickly wear a little one out, especially when so many are offering treats. // NICOLE FLINT
pumpkinfest 2017
Franklin Firefighters were on hand, offering treats and collecting for charity. // NICOLE FLINT

