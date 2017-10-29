Check out the smiles: We saw you at Pumpkinfest!

Photos by NICOLE FLINT

After heavy rain overnight Friday and plunging temperatures accompanying, some were wondering whether Pumpkinfest would be slow to get started.

But the beloved festival continues to grow, and even in the chill of the morning there was a great turnout and many great costumes in the streets of Downtown Franklin.

Despite the cold temperatures and continued threat of rain, crowds poured into downtown Franklin to join in the festivities.

It wasn’t too long before the sun broke through, and it turned out to be a beautiful, clear fall day.

Here’s a look at the festival: