Cheddar’s rebrands, offers dessert in celebration

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, which operates several restaurants in Middle Tennessee including one in Westgate Commons, has rebranded as Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

According to an announcement from the company, “The name change reflects how the brand has always approached the business, preparing food the right way, not the easy way.”

In celebration, the Brentwood, Clarksville, Smyrna, and Mt. Juliet communities are invited to a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to enjoy goodness from scratch, and a FREE* dip or dessert with their meal through Sept. 24.

Some Guest favorite scratch-made dips and desserts include:

Savory Santa Fe Spinach Dip: Simmered with sour cream, spices, four cheeses and topped with mozzarella, this dip is perfect for sharing.

Hot Fudge Cake Sundae: A huge slice of homemade fudge cake topped with vanilla ice cream covered with homemade hot fudge, whipped cream, chopped nuts and cherry, our cake is known for satisfying a sweet tooth.

The Brentwood Cheddar’s is at 1654 Westgate Circle, Brentwood TN 37027.

Please utilize the below links to redeem the FREE* Dip or Dessert coupon:

https://cheddars.com/offer/mtjuliet/

https://cheddars.com/offer/smyrna/

https://cheddars.com/offer/brentwood/

https://cheddars.com/offer/clarksville/

*Purchase of one or more adult entrees required. Present this coupon to your server. One coupon per party/table. Valid only at participating Cheddar’s locations. Not valid with any other offer. Offer valid until 9/24/17.