Chefs will compete for Spam-inspired dishes in “Spamalot” promotion

Chefs from Gray’s on Main, Puckett’s Boat House, Puckett’s Grocery Restaurant, Scout’s Pub, Homestead Manor and more will compete in a contest on May 10 to craft a dish incorporating Spam, the canned meat product that lends its name to Monty Python’s “Spamalot.”
Studio Tenn has organized the SPAM-tastic Food Contest around the musical, which is based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
The chefs will compete from 5 – 6 p.m. on May 10 at Gray’s On Main in downtown Franklin.
The contest features specialty crafted cocktails by Gray’s mixologists, an exclusive performance from Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” and a panel of four celebrity judges who will select their favorite SPAM-tastic dish.
“When Studio Tenn approached us with the idea of hosting this contest, we jumped on board right away,” said Michael Cole, owner of Gray’s on Main. “On top of that, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to participate in the contest too. This is going to be such a fun evening for everyone involved and we can’t wait to show everyone Gray’s SPAM-tastic creations!”
The chefs have the creative freedom to construct a new, original dish of their choosing, with only one rule: they MUST incorporate the use of one can of SPAM® from the variety of SPAM® Family of Products. Each dish can be served as a hot or cold appetizer, salad, entrée or dessert, and will be judged on multiple criteria such as presentation, flavor, originality and creativity.
“This contest includes much more than specialty crafted cocktails and SPAM inspired dishes,” Studio Tenn’s Managing Director Jake Speck said. “Guests will also have meet and greet opportunities with the Spamalot cast members as well as a chance to enter our Holy Grail Raffle, which comes complete with two tickets to the show.”
Reservations are not required for the contest at Gray’s, but early attendance is suggested for seating availability.
Studio Tenn’s production of Monty Python’s “Spamalot” will be held at the Jamison Theater in The Factory at Franklin May 4 – 21. Tickets can be purchased at studiotenn.com or by calling (615) 541-8200.