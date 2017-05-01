Chefs will compete for Spam-inspired dishes in “Spamalot” promotion

Chefs from Gray’s on Main, Puckett’s Boat House, Puckett’s Grocery Restaurant, Scout’s Pub, Homestead Manor and more will compete in a contest on May 10 to craft a dish incorporating Spam, the canned meat product that lends its name to Monty Python’s “Spamalot.”

Studio Tenn has organized the SPAM-tastic Food Contest around the musical, which is based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The chefs will compete from 5 – 6 p.m. on May 10 at Gray’s On Main in downtown Franklin.

The contest features specialty crafted cocktails by Gray’s mixologists, an exclusive performance from Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” and a panel of four celebrity judges who will select their favorite SPAM-tastic dish.

“When Studio Tenn approached us with the idea of hosting this contest, we jumped on board right away,” said Michael Cole, owner of Gray’s on Main . “On top of that, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to participate in the contest too. This is going to be such a fun evening for everyone involved and we can’t wait to show everyone Gray’s SPAM-tastic creations!”