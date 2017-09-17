Fire & Rescue chief makes case for new station, discusses department trends

By LANDON WOODROOF

As Brentwood has grown over the past few decades, so, too, has its fire department.

At the Friday meeting of the Rotary Club of Brentwood, Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss laid out why he thinks a fifth station will be necessary in the coming years. He also gave a general overview of the department’s operations and how those operations have changed over time.

In the late 1980s, when the municipal department was young, two fire stations served the city: one on Wilson Pike and one on Maryland Way. That number expanded to three in the 1990s after a station was built on General George Patton Drive. It turned into four in the 2000s, when development on the east side of town led to the construction of a station on Sunset Road.

In the past 10 years, emergency responses for District 2 (served by the Wilson Pike station) and District 4 (served by the Sunset Road station) have seen the biggest jump. The former has seen a 71 percent increase in call volume, while the latter has seen a 55 percent increase. At the other two stations, located in areas that have not seen such rapid increases in development, the numbers have also grown, but not by nearly as much.

“We’re in the people business so wherever you get more people we’re gonna have more responses,” Goss said.

With that in mind, Goss is advocating for the creation of a new fire station in the southeast part of the city. It would be located near the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road. Developers in that area have proposed donating land to the city for use as a potential fire station site. Action on that proposal has recently been deferred while city staff and developers seek to discuss the issue with nearby residents.

Goss has tabulated the growth in responses in recent years for the fifth fire district he envisions. That area has seen a 56 percent increase in responses in just the past three years, he said.

There is also the issue of response times.

The department has set a benchmark goal of six minutes and thirty seconds for how long it should take its first responders to get to the site of an emergency after receiving a call.

Response times in the proposed fifth district area are not coming close to meeting that benchmark. They currently hover around 12 minutes and 28 seconds.

Population growth has played a key role in this trend. With call volumes up in other parts of the city, the nearest responders may already be dispatched to another emergency when a call comes in from the fifth district area.

Goss described the real world implications of these lagging response times.

“The faster we get there, the sooner we get there, the smaller we can keep the fire,” Goss said. That is because of fire’s growth curve. Goss said that in its early stages, a fire will double in size every thirty seconds.

An early response is especially important in this day and age due to trends in new home construction.

Any home constructed in the 1970s or before likely was made using solid, dimensional lumber, Goss said.

“We’ve got about 25 minutes of work time in that home before we have to worry about the floor going out from under us,” Goss said.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, manufactured lumber became more popular.

“If your home isn’t on fire, this is great,” Goss said. “It’s perfectly safe. It’s as safe as conventional lumber.”

If a fire does occur, though, Goss said, firefighters only have about 15 minutes to work before structures start failing.

More recently the trend has been for manufactured lumber to be constructed with holes in it for electrical work or duct work to go through. This has cut the amount of time firefighters have to save a house dramatically down to seven minutes, just 30 seconds more than the department’s benchmark response time.

Of course, as Goss noted, out of 3,431 emergency calls or alarms the department responded to last year, only 99 were for fires.

“This reflects pretty much the national average,” Goss said. “Only about three percent of what we do is fire-related anymore. That’s why we changed our name a few years ago to Fire & Rescue, because we’re more of a broad-based risk management program more than a fire department anymore. Anything that doesn’t fall under the purview of other agencies, we take care of.”

By far the largest amount of responses–about 58 percent—were for EMS or rescue needs.

Goss said that Brentwood’s firefighters have made huge strides in recent years to increase their medical emergency response capabilities.

“What our engine companies are capable of doing when they arrive on scene are the same things that only ambulance companies could do 10 years ago and only emergency crews could do 20 years ago,” he said.

To demonstrate the work that the department does in this area, he cited numbers related to cardiac arrests. From 1986 to 2006, the department recorded nine lives saved when responding to these calls. In the twelve years since, the department has recorded almost 30 saves.

Just since 2012, Goss said 16 lives had been saved in these scenarios. Nearly all of the people who were saved had one thing in common: they were located within two miles of a fire station.

“That demonstrates probably more clearly than anything the importance of getting help on scene as quickly as you can,” he said.

Goss said that a new, fifth fire station would likely house a Williamson County EMS ambulance to even better the odds of an effective, local emergency response.

“I know having a fire station close to you can be annoying sometimes,” he said. “It can be noisy. But I think when you look at outcome-based performance, which is what you measure, you’ll see how important it is to have those resources close.”