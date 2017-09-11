Brentwood police chief looks at department’s past and future at Rotary meeting

By LANDON WOODROOF

Before the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s most recent meeting, the last time Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes had served as the featured speaker at a meeting was five years ago.

Hughes, a Rotarian himself, had just been appointed police chief a little while before that and had wanted to fill in the club about the state of the department.

Hughes gave Rotarians another update on the department this past Friday. He spoke about the department’s accomplishments, as well as challenges it faces. He also made a case for a new police headquarters to be located on Heritage Way. The city’s current budget allots funding for a needs analysis and design work on the headquarters.

“I just wanted to kind of give you a snapshot looking back at what we have accomplished the last five years, where we are now and where I hope to see us go in the future,” Hughes said at the meeting.

Over the past five years, the department has five new positions: one communications supervisor, one administrative assistant and three sergeant positions. Hughes also said the department has been restructured to increase efficiency, in part by shifting some positions to patrol.

“There will never be a situation where we have an officer who does not have a supervisor on duty,” Hughes said.

There are currently 78 total personnel in the department, 61 officers and 17 civilians. That is up from 71 employees in 2012.

The longest tenured employee is Hughes himself, who will have been with the department for 32 years this coming February. The average tenure of a Brentwood police officer is 10.8 years.

The subject of personnel brings up one of the biggest challenges for the department. Turnover is a nearly constant issue for Brentwood police.

“In five years I’ve hired 37 police officers,” Hughes said. “That’s astounding given how much time and effort it takes that goes into testing, doing background, doing interviews and doing all of the things we have to do to get to the point where we actually offer a job to somebody.”

That is especially true given how carefully the department who they want to recruit in the first place.

“We’re not just gonna hire a warm body,” Hughes said. “We want a certain person, the right kind of person to recruit in the City of Brentwood.”

Of the 77 people in the department other than himself, Hughes said 44 have remained constant in the past five years.

“I have filled the remaining 33 positions 46 times,” Hughes said.

The department is currently at full staff on patrol, which Hughes said was a hugely positive development. He cited a recent citywide study on staff compensation as part of the reason for this. Pay grades were shifted upwards and raises issued in many cases as a result of this study. Additionally, the police department enacted a 10 percent pay increase for officers with prior experience.

The department has also implemented a $2,400 annual allowance to officers to help with transportation costs. Hughes said that only two Brentwood police officers actually live in the city. Most live over 30 miles away.

One accomplishment that Hughes highlighted was a pet project he came up with to encourage physical health in the police department. In 2013, the department implemented a physical fitness program. New officers must pass minimum standards that include a mile long run, push ups, sit ups and a 300-meter sprint.

When the program started, 55 percent of officers met the minimum standards. This year, 79 percent met those standards.

“It not only benefits citizens, it benefits the officers and the families of those officers,” Hughes said.

Other accomplishments include accreditations and awards. In the past five years, the department has received two reaccreditations from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. and one from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation program. The department also received The Tennessee Municipal League Excellence in Police Services Award in 2015.

Looking to the future, Hughes focused attention on a possible new police headquarters. The police department is currently housed at City Hall, along with city administrative offices and various other departments, including Fire & Rescue. The department has been there since 1988.

One of the primary reasons Hughes is pushing for a new station has to do with location.

“I would propose that being more centrally located would certainly be more practical,” Hughes said.



Congestion and the department’s placement near the northern boundary of the city have resulted in increased response times in recent years.

Hughes said that in 2004, the department’s average response time to an incident was five minutes and four seconds. In 2016, that average time had risen to six minutes and forty-two seconds.

“Anyone that’s tried to get out of Maryland Farms out there at rush hour, it’s impossible,” Hughes said.

Besides the response times, there is the fact that there is not enough room for evidence storage at City Hall, security is lacking for police cars parked in the back of the building and the locker rooms are overcrowded, among other things.

The city recently put out a request for qualifications, Hughes said, for a company that could come up with ideas for the price and design of the new headquarters, which would be built on city-owned land on Heritage Way.