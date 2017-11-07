Child Advocacy center raises thousands for children, families in need at annual golf tournament

Davis House Child Advocacy Center recently held their annual golf tournament and raised net proceeds of $44,000 in the fight against child abuse.

Human Mortgage (by First Community Mortgage) presented the event and it was held at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.

The proceeds will be used to provide investigative and healing services which are delivered at no cost to the children and families served by Davis House. Joining as major sponsors in the event were C2G Advisors, LLC and Ole South Homes. Food and drinks were provided by Stroud’s Barbeque, The Casual Pint (Franklin), Costco and Sonic. Numerous hole, contest and prize sponsors also contributed to the event.

In conjunction with this event, Davis House launched its team fundraising campaign. Many tournament participants supplemented event proceeds through their own individual or team fundraising efforts. In addition to their registration fee, each team worked to raise a minimum of $1,000; the cost to serve one child. This new initiative will be a staple for future events and led to the record-high net this year for the event.

Increasing awareness of the issues of child abuse and generating funding for the services Davis House provides are major objectives for the event.

“Child abuse is not a topic people like to talk about,” Davis House Executive Director Marcus Stamps said. “As this tournament has grown, both in number of players and proceeds, we see people have fun playing golf and knowing they are doing something about the abuse that happens in our community. This helps with the willingness to talk about child abuse and how we can all work together to fight against it. More importantly, 44 children facing child abuse will be positively impacted as a direct result of the participation in this golf tournament by the players and sponsors.”

The Center also works to empower non-offending parents to protect their children. Additionally, it participates in the state-mandated Child Protective Investigation Team (CPIT) as it investigates reported cases of child abuse. National statistics indicate that 1 in 10 children will be victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18.

Money raised at this year’s event will continue to fund services provided by Davis House. Last year, 465 new child clients were assisted and over 3,100 services were provided to these victims and their non-offending family members. All of this was at no cost to the children or their families.

Davis House Child Advocacy Center combats child abuse by coordinating services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. The Center serves Williamson, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties.

For additional information about Davis House Child Advocacy Center and the services provided or to make a donation, please visit www.davishousecac.org or call 615-790-5900 ext. 104.

To report instances of known or suspected child abuse, please call the child abuse hotline at 877-237-0004.