Salad restaurant Chopt coming to Hill Center Brentwood

Fast casual restaurant Chopt Creative Salad Company is the latest business to be announced as a new tenant for Hill Center Brentwood.

Chopt has a number of locations across the east coast, but none so far in Tennessee.

The company offers a number of salad and grain-based dining options, using ingredients that are in many cases sourced from local farms.

A menu as well as additional information about the company are available on the restaurant’s website.

A date has not been set yet for the opening, but the restaurant is now listed on Hill Center Brentwood’s re-tooled website.

The new website divides up Hill Center tenants into the categories “Eat,” “Shop,” and “Work.”

Other tenants on their way to Hill Center in the coming months include Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and retailers Alumni Hall, the Paper Source and Sur La Table, among others.

All present retailers and other businesses at Hill Center are part of the complex’s Phase I development. According to the site, 88 percent of the center’s 158,000 square feet of office space is currently leased, with 293,000 more square feet coming in future phases of development.

On the retail side, the site states that over 96 percent of the center’s current 66,000 square feet of retail space is leased. Another 84,000 square feet of retail is planned for the center in the future.