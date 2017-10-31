Christmas Crawl this weekend is Brentwood’s shop local event

By LANDON WOODROOF

For many people it’s the same every year.

You feel the nip in the air, you start hearing holiday songs on the radio and seeing smiling Santas on the shelves of local stores and you think, not unhappily, Wow, it’s getting to be Christmas again already.

Your perennial surprise at the early arrival of the holiday season, though, can lull you into a sense of complacency around gift giving. You think, Oh, I still have weeks to buy presents, and then next think you know it’s two days before Christmas and you’re gift-less and feeling about as merry as an airsick reindeer with roughly two billion homes left to visit.

A group of Brentwood retailers have teamed up to offer a solution to this problem, and it’s called the Christmas Crawl.

Now in its 9th year, the Christmas Crawl is a three-day event where local stores offer special promotions and gift giveaways to shoppers.

This year’s Christmas Crawl will feature 16 locally-owned stores, many of which are clustered within easy walking distance of one another.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, and runs through Saturday. On Thursday, refreshments will be offered at each store and each store will stay open until 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, they return to their regular business hours.

“I feel like over the years it’s really evolved, and each year we have more participants,” Alicia Helms, owner of Spruce, a store participating in the crawl, said. “It really has become a kind of local community event.”

Not only does the Christmas Crawl offer visitors a fun, relaxed way to explore Brentwood’s shopping landscape, it also gives them a chance to win special prizes and rewards.

Stamp cards that shoppers can take with them are available at each store in the crawl. At each store shoppers go to, whether they purchase something or not, they get another stamp to put on the card.

If shoppers get 13 stamps on their card they will be entered into a prize giveaway contest. If they visit all 16 stores and get all 16 stamps, they are entered into another contest where the winner receives a $500 gift card to the Christmas Crawl store of their choice.

“It’s a really good mix of stores,” Helms said of the businesses participating in the Christmas Crawl. There are gift shops, clothing stores and even shops selling sweet treats. In that way, the crawl shows off the diversity of Brentwood’s shopping scene and gives shoppers with different tastes a variety of choices to consider when conducting their holiday shopping.

Here is a map showing the location of the participating stores. More information can be found on the Christmas Crawl website or by visiting the event’s official Facebook page.