Chukkers for Charity polo event Aug. 26 supports local nonprofits

Planning is under way for the 2017 Chukkers for Charity event to be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at Riverview Farm off Moran Road in the Grassland community.

The farm is the home of Orrin and Lee Ann Ingram.

The event celebrates its 21st year with the theme “Up, Up & Away,” and guests will spend the day watching some of the top competitors in the equestrian sport. In addition to the polo match, attendees will enjoy a vintage car show and silent auction.

Auction chairs DeeDee Wade, Lauren Cannon and Mary Looney recently met to discuss final details for this year’s event, including top items that will be available for auction, such as staycation packages from The Palm Restaurant and The Hutton Hotel, along with a relaxing travel package for those who want to get away.

Chukkers for Charity raises funds for the Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! Since 1996, Chukkers for Charity has raised more than $2 million for these organizations.