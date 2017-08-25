Chukkers for Charity polo match to celebrate 21st year Saturday

By BROOKE WANSER

Professional and amateur polo players of Williamson County gathered on a practice field at Riverview Farm on Friday morning to prepare for Saturday’s 21st annual Chukkers for Charity polo match.

Wesley “Whistle” Uys, a South African professional polo player who estimates he has competed in at least 13 of the Chukkers for Charity matches, had a calm demeanor as he prepared for tomorrow’s match.

“We’re getting all the rough edges out this morning,” he laughed, before riding out onto the practice field.

Uys, who spends six months of the year living at Graymar Farms, is a member of the AshBlue team, and will compete against the sponsor team, Nissan.

“I love Williamson County,” he said. “I’m actually a little sad that it’s growing so fast.”

Saturday’s event, billed as the highest-rated polo match in Tennessee, will include tailgating, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 2:45 p.m. with a patrons’ dinner to follow the match at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the match benefit Saddle Up!, a nonprofit that provides children with disabilities therapeutic activities with horses. Funds also go to the Rochelle Center, whose mission is to provide support to help adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities live as independently as possible.

Fieldside Patron Tables are available for $2,500 per table of 10. Standard Patron Tables are available for $1,750 per table of 10 or $175 per individual ticket.